UMaine hosts 7th Annual Walk Against Domestic Violence

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The University of Maine’s 7th Annual March Against Domestic Violence took place Wednesday, virtually.

University officials, professors, students and community organizations joined in to have a meaningful discussion about domestic violence.

According to the Bureau of Justice Statistics, about six in every 1,000 students will be sexually assaulted on college campuses.

College-aged women have the highest per capita rate of intimate partner violence by a current partner.

“It’s not your fault” was a phrase consistently used in the discussion.

“In Maine, a domestic violence assault is informed to law-enforcement every two hours and 22 minutes.,” says Nicole Pelletier, President of UMaine Women in Business.

Kenny Doak of the Male Athletes Against Violence says, “The only way that violence against women is going to stop is if the arena of masculinity is re-constructed. We need to start raising more boys to be different kinds of men, so that we can stop raising little girls to fear for their safety as women.”>

To view the full program or for resources visit UMaine March Against Domestic Violence on Facebook.

