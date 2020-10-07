Two men rescued off Knife Edge in Baxter State Park

BAXTER STATE PARK, Maine (WABI) -A Massachusetts man and his nephew had to be rescued by helicopter off Knife Edge in Baxter State Park.

Officials say the 75-year-old and 25-year-old lost the trail early this morning in dark and foggy conditions.

They got in touch with authorities who told them to shelter in place until daylight.

Officials say they got another call a few hours later from the nephew saying his uncle had been injured after falling more than 50 feet.

At first light, rangers were able to get to the two men.

They say the older hiker was flown to a Bangor hospital and is in critical condition.

The younger hiker was taken to the same hospital to be treated for hypothermia and exhaustion.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.