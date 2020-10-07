Advertisement

Two men rescued off Knife Edge in Baxter State Park

The two men had to be rescued by helicopter.
Two hikers were rescued in Baxter State Park on Tuesday.
Two hikers were rescued in Baxter State Park on Tuesday.(WCAX)
By Courtney Cortright
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 7:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAXTER STATE PARK, Maine (WABI) -A Massachusetts man and his nephew had to be rescued by helicopter off Knife Edge in Baxter State Park.

Officials say the 75-year-old and 25-year-old lost the trail early this morning in dark and foggy conditions.

They got in touch with authorities who told them to shelter in place until daylight.

Officials say they got another call a few hours later from the nephew saying his uncle had been injured after falling more than 50 feet.

At first light, rangers were able to get to the two men.

They say the older hiker was flown to a Bangor hospital and is in critical condition.

The younger hiker was taken to the same hospital to be treated for hypothermia and exhaustion.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Sara Gideon visits Midcoast Habitat for Humanity’s build site in Rockland

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Thurlow
Gideon says people need to have safe and stable housing, especially now during the pandemic.

News

Maine’s Senate candidates respond to need for a new stimulus package

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Collins and Gideon both agree getting assistance to Americans is a top priority.

News

Sen. Collins visits Global Secure Shipping in Old Town

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
Senator Susan Collins cut the ribbon for a new state-of-the art secure shipping container.

News

UMaine hosts 7th Annual Walk Against Domestic Violence

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
University officials, professors, students and community organizations joined in to have a meaningful discussion about domestic violence.

Latest News

News

Kennebec Valley Chamber of Commerce holds first Community Conversations webinar

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
The future of local restaurants was the topic of a new Community Conversations Series.

News

Maine Secretary of State addresses election concerns

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Owen Kingsley
Dunlap says the state now faces a new challenge, an increase in absentee voting.

News

Northern Light Pharmacy in Bangor now doing COVID testing

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ryan Munn
Tests will be available by appointment as a drive through service only.

News

Maine DHHS considers requiring flu shot for health care workers

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
State officials want to make a flu shot a requirement for health care workers.

News

Maine housing market impacted by COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Ryan Munn
Real estate agents at ERA Dawson Bradford Realtors in Bangor says people have gravitated toward homes away from larger cities, and they're also buying larger homes.

News

Tractor trailer truck crashes in Clinton

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Allegra Zamore
A tractor trailer truck rolled over on Hinckley Road in Clinton Tuesday morning.