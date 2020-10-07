The Maine housing market has been impacted due to COVID-19

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - There have been changes in the Maine housing market due to COVID-19.

Real estate agents at ERA Dawson Bradford Realtors in Bangor says people have gravitated toward homes away from larger cities, and they’re also buying larger homes.

A big reason for that is the need for more space due to in-home offices and the fact that many students are now at home, learning remotely.

Just a year ago, the trend was for smaller homes and condos.

“Buyers have access to lower interest rates than ever before. So, while this might seem like a sellers market, it’s actually also a buyers market. For people who are moving here from another state or maybe relocating from other places in the state of Maine, the Bangor area has very affordable square footage, and I think that’s something that’s drawing people here” says Julie Dawsom Williams, Owner/Chief Operating Officer at ERA Dawson Bradford Realtors, Bangor.

According to the Maine Association of Realtors, home sales spiked this past July by about twelve percent compared to July 2019.

Home values have increased by around eleven percent.

