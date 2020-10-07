Advertisement

The Hancock County SPCA is hosting a “Welcome Back’ open house Saturday

The shelter has been closed to the public since March due to COVID-19.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 7:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The SPCA of Hancock County hasn’t let anyone besides staff and volunteers inside their building since last spring, but that’s about to change.

Our reporter Bryan Sidelinger was in Trenton on Tuesday to find out how.

The SPCA of Hancock County is hosting a Welcome Back event for the public Saturday.

Kaitlyn Mullen: “We have partnered with three other nonprofits to put up a series of tents outside the shelter so people can space out, have shelter while they’re waiting. There’s food by the MDI Bar Harbor Roatrians, there is a tag sale by a nonprofit. There’s a puppet show by the Barnhards Collective, and there are kids takeaways by the Ellsworth Lioness Club.”

The SPCA building has been closed to outside visitors for six months, and they’re excited to open back up to better serve people and their animals.

Kaitlyn Mullen: “That really is a big part of what makes an animal shelter successful. You can’t just have the animals, you also have to have the people to make the perfect match.”

Bryan Sidelinger: Being open to the public doesn’t mean the SPCA will operate exactly the same way it did before the pandemic. But those who are preapproved through the adoption application process will now be able to come in and meet the animal they’re considering, which is better than the curbside delivery model they’ve been using since March.

Kaitlyn Mullen: “During COVID, it’s choose it based on what it looks like in its profile and what we tell you. We’ll take it to your car, and in three weeks, you tell us if it works.” “This is going be a much better process.”

The welcome back event starts at 10, and masks and social distancing will be required. While hot food and puppet shows outside the shelter are reason enough to attend on Saturday, the real reason to go to the SPCA’s Welcome Back event is inside.

Kaitlyn Mullen: “The goal is to let people back into the shelter for the first time in six months and get a feel for how COVID is going to change the process a little, but remember that this is still the same shelter that they love.”

Bryan Sidelinger, WABI TV5 News, Trenton.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

