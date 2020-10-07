Advertisement

Stephon Gilmore tests positive for COVID; Patriots will not practice Wednesday

Gilmore will now have to spend at least five days on the NFL’s reserve/COVID list
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 9:20 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BOSTON (WBZ) —

Patriots star cornerback Stephon Gilmore has tested positive for COVID-19, and is now the third member of the team to be placed on the NFL’s reserve/COVID list.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero was first to report Gilmore’s positive test on Wednesday morning. The Patriots will not practice on Wednesday, according to Pelissero, and there is now some serious doubt that the team will play its scheduled game Sunday against the Denver Broncos at Gillette Stadium.

Gilmore will now have to spend at least five days on the NFL’s reserve/COVID list, and that’s a best-case scenario for Gilmore and the Patriots. The star corner joins quarterback Cam Newton and practice squad defensive tackle Bill Murray as Patriots players on the list.

Newton tested positive over the weekend, prompting the NFL to move Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs to Monday night. The Patriots traveled to Kansas City on Monday morning, falling to the Chiefs 26-10 later that evening.

The Chiefs did not have any positive tests as of Wednesday morning, according to ESPN’s Dianna Russini.

While Murray did not make the trip with the Patriots, Gilmore did. Now we’ll wait to see if the Patriots have any more positive tests pop up over the coming days.

