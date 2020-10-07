Advertisement

Skowhegan area schools to close after COVID-19 cases at charter schools

A Skowhegan Area High School student has also tested positive for the virus
Schools in MSAD 54 will be closed for the rest of this week
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 2:45 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - Schools in the Skowhegan area will be closed for the rest of this week after several students and staff may have been in contact with people at the nearby Community Regional Charter Schools who have COVID-19.

A Skowhegan Area High School student has also tested positive for the virus.

In a letter posted on the MSAD 54 website, the superintendent says the Maine CDC did not tell the district to close. Jon Moody says they made the move as a preventative measure.

He also does not say how people at the charter schools have test positive for the coronavirus but calls it a “likely outbreak”.

While schools in the district are closed, students will have access to online learning where possible. Officials are also delivering meals to families as they did in the spring when the pandemic began.

Plans are for students to resume in-school learning Tuesday, October 13th.

