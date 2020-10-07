Advertisement

Showers & Possibly A Few Thunderstorms This Afternoon

By Todd Simcox
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 1:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Low pressure will cross through Maine later this afternoon and this evening. This will bring us numerous showers and possibly a few thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. Any thunderstorms could contain gusty, damaging wind especially over central and southern parts of the state. Temperatures will feel pretty good with highs in the upper 50s to mid-60s. Showers will wind down by midnight or so tonight followed by partial clearing late. The wind will turn to the northwest and increase later tonight to 10-20 MPH with gusts to 30 MPH possible.

A breezy and much cooler day is expected on Thursday on the backside of today’s storm system. Strong low pressure moving into the Maritimes combined with high pressure centered through the Great Lakes and Ohio Valley will produce a gusty northwest wind Thursday which will usher some cooler air into the region for the end of the week. Thursday will feature some lingering clouds early giving way to mostly sunny skies by late morning through the afternoon. Temperatures will only reach the mid-40s to low 50s for highs and the gusty northwest wind will make it feel cooler than that. Gusts on Thursday could reach 40-45 MPH at times so a few scattered power outages can’t be ruled out. Friday will be a sunny and cool day with highs mainly in the upper 40s to low 50s. The wind should still be fairly gusty at least for the morning hours Friday then diminish during the afternoon. A warm front will lift through the state early Saturday morning allowing warmer air to move in for the start of the weekend. A cold front is forecast to cross the state during the afternoon and evening hours Saturday giving us a chance for some showers especially over northern and western parts of the state. Temperatures will be in the 60s to near 70° for highs Saturday. Cooler weather returns with some sunshine for Sunday.

Rest of Today: Mostly cloudy with showers likely and possibly a few thunderstorms. Any thunderstorms could contain gusty, damaging wind. Highs between 58°-67°. South/southwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Tonight: Showers ending early then partly to mostly cloudy and turning breezy. Lows between 40°-49°. Northwest wind increasing to 10-20 MPH with gusts to 30-35 MPH possible.

Thursday: Becoming mostly sunny. Breezy and cool. Highs between 45°-55°. Northwest wind 10-20 MPH with gusts to 40-45 MPH possible.

Friday: Mostly sunny, breezy and cool. Highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Saturday: Variably cloudy. Afternoon showers possible across northern and western areas. Milder with highs in the 60s to low 70s from north to south.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs in the upper 40s to mid-50s.

