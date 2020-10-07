Sen. Collins visits Global Secure Shipping in Old Town

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Senator Susan Collins cut the ribbon for a new state-of-the art secure shipping container.

The Senator took a tour of Global Secure Shipping in Old Town. The 17,500 square foot facility manufactures secure intermodal shipping containers.

These containers provide six-sided intrusion detection, real time tracking, door opening alerts, and secure global communication and weight reduction. These containers enable safe world-wide transportation of sensitive cargo.

These comprehensive cargo security solutions were first developed by UMaine in partnership with the U-S Department of Homeland Security.

Now, with funding put forth by Senator Collins, a brand new facility has been built in Old Town that employs roughly 27 with projections for expansion.

“This new manufacturing facility and the new generation of state of the art containers equipped with sophisticated sensors that are produced here are replacing lack with innovation, technology and commitment,” says Collins.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.