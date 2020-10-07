Sara Gideon visits Midcoast Habitat for Humanity’s build site in Rockland

ROCKLAND, Maine (WABI) - Here in Maine and across the country, affordable housing has been difficult for some to find.

It’s an issue U.S. Senate Candidate Sara Gideon wants to take up in Washington.

Wednesday, she visited the latest homes going up in Rockland by Midcoast Habitat for Humanity.

The lot is on Philbrick Avenue off Route 1.

Twelve homes are being built on the property.

These energy efficient homes will help house those in need, especially veterans and senior citizens.

Gideon says people need to have safe and stable housing, especially now during the pandemic.

“One thing we have heard from the affordable housing community is that having something as simple as a stable housing tax credit is something that would make an enormous difference in terms of being able to build these projects, so that is something I want to focus on in the Senate,” said Gideon.

The homes are one or two bedrooms.

The first home should be finished in November.

