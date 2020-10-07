Public health officials urge caution due to pest as Mainers perform fall yardwork

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Public health authorities in Maine are asking residents to be cautious while performing fall yardwork because of the presence of an irritating pest.

Brown-tail moth caterpillars shed tiny hairs that can cause an irritating skin reaction similar to poison ivy, as well as respiratory problems.

The caterpillars are active from April to early summer. However, their hairs remain in the environment for up to three years and it’s possible to stir them up by engaging in yardwork.

Dry conditions over the summer allowed for the hairs to be more easily spread around.

The Maine CDC recommends avoiding yardwork on dry days and wearing protective clothing.

“Areas that are sort of sheltered from precipitation like under decks, boat trailers, RVs, stuff like that. That’s where the rain doesn’t get to them and the hairs are still dry and become airborne,” said Thomas Schmeelk of the Maine Forestry Service.

