Police searching in Richmond for two men allegedly involved in high speed chase

RICHMOND, Maine (WABI) -

A search is underway in the Richmond area for two Connecticut men who police say are armed and dangerous and led officers on a high speed chase late last night.

Police say the two may be traveling with a woman.

According to authorities, 32-year-old Christopher Farrow and 29-year-old Dayshawn Middleton fled into the woods on Route 201.

The pursuit started in Waterville when officers tried to stop a vehicle thought to be driven by a man wanted in Connecticut on robbery charges.

The vehicle continued to Clinton then to Augusta at speeds police say topped 100 miles per hour.

Authorities tell us the vehicle was at times in the wrong lane forcing other cars off the road.

Police say the chase continued to I-295 before the car got off the Richmond exit.

After a trooper tried to force the car over, the two men got out and fled.

We’re told the trooper suffered minor injuries.

If you see either of these men, police say you should call 911.

Wanted (WABI)

Wanted (WABI)

Maine State Police, Skowhegan Police, and Waterville Police are looking for two men who fled after leading authorities... Posted by Maine State Police - Headquarters on Wednesday, October 7, 2020

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.