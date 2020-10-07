Advertisement

Northern Light Pharmacy in Bangor now doing COVID testing

By Ryan Munn
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 4:09 PM EDT
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A new COVID-19 testing site is open Bangor.

Northern Light Pharmacy is now offering testing on the State Street location.

Tests will be available by appointment as a drive through service only.

It cost 25 dollars up front.

The company doing the testing also sends a bill for 100-dollars.

Patients should check with their insurance company to see if the testing cost is covered.

“For patients that are symptomatic we still recommend going through the Northern Light Health screening process, via the hotline and/or through a physician order to be able to get assessed by a provider and have those symptoms managed. So, this is really for routine, asymptomatic testing,” said Matthew Marston, Associate VP of Northern Light Pharmacy.

Those without insurance may be eligible for reimbursement through grant funding.

If you would like to learn more, or schedule a test, you can visit https://northernlighthealth.org/Resources/COVID-19/Testing

