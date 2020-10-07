Man killed after crashing car into Swan Lake Grocery Store

SWANVILLE, Maine (WABI) - One man is dead after his truck crashed into the Swan Lake Grocery Store in Swanville late Tuesday night.

The Waldo County Sheriff’s Office says Andrew McHugh, 23, of New Bethlehem, New York died at the scene.

They say McHugh was driving north on Route 141 when his truck ran off the road and hit the building.

A witness told authorities that the truck caught on fire, but they were not able to get McHugh out.

The fire damaged the grocery store, leaving it with water and smoke damage, too.

Investigators believe speed played a primary factor in the crash, but their work is on-going.

Numerous fire departments including Belfast, Searsport, Frankfort and Monroe assisted the Waldo County Sheriff’s Office with the call.

