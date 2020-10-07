Advertisement

Maine’s Senate candidates respond to need for a new stimulus package

By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Maine (WABI) -Senator Susan Collins and Democratic challenger Sara Gideon are reacting to President Trump’s comments on a COVID-19 stimulus package.

The president said Tuesday he would stop negotiations until after the election.

He said Wednesday he would favor a smaller relief package.

Collins and Gideon both agree getting assistance to Americans is a top priority.

“We’ve now been waiting since the start of May for additional Cares Act funding. Meanwhile, on the state level, in terms of municipalities, families who are looking for rent and mortgage relief, we need this help. It was such a blatantly political move. It is hard to believe that someone would prioritize over people especially during this pandemic,” says Gideon.

“I think it’s imperative that the American people not wait longer. It’s obvious that we need additional help. Certainly, the actions taken by the airlines to lay off tons of thousands of workers demonstrates that,” says Collins.

Both Collins and Gideon hope lawmakers reach an agreement soon.

Collins tells TV5 there are items like school funds and coronavirus testing that lawmakers agree on, but stimulus checks and state and local aid are still up for discussion.

