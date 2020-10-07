Advertisement

Maine Principal’s Association hopes eligibility requests from schools will stay educationally based

By Eric Gullickson
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 7:44 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - An ongoing question for high school athletes is recovering eligibility from canceled seasons. Can they get an extra year?

The Maine Principal’s Association discussing extra eligibility this week. The committee will keep its current protocol in place taking each situation on a case-by-case basis. Only schools can petition the MPA and extra eligibility is tied to educational needs not athletically motivated ones.

“They go to the college model and they just think redshirt years and think that’s something we are going to implement,” says MPA assistant executive director Mike Bisson, “because kids have lost a season and automatically they should get another one. They don’t think about the educational piece of it.”

