Maine leaders react to President Trump’s comments on an additional COVID-19 relief bill

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - President Donald Trump on Tuesday afternoon made comments about an abrupt end to negotiations with Democrats over additional COVID-19 relief, delaying action until after the election.

Senator Susan Collins and Congressman Jared Golden released statements on the matter.

"U.S. Senator Susan Collins issued this statement following the President’s announcement today that he will stop negotiating on another Covid-19 relief deal until after the election:

"Waiting until after the election to reach an agreement on the next Covid-19 relief package is a huge mistake. I have already been in touch with the Secretary of the Treasury, one of the chief negotiators, and with several of my Senate colleagues.

“When the pandemic began, Republicans and Democrats in Congress worked together successfully to take quick, sweeping action -- allocating nearly $3 trillion since March to respond to the crisis and passing the bipartisan Paycheck Protection Program I co-authored that has provided more than $2 billion to 28,000 Maine small businesses, helping to sustain 250,000 Maine jobs. That’s the same approach we need to take now to continue to provide support for the health and safety of all Americans and the safe, responsible opening of our communities.”

"Congressman Jared Golden (ME-02) released a statement following the president’s announcement that he is withdrawing the administration from COVID-19 relief negotiations, effectively halting progress towards a deal:

"As I’ve said for months now, the American people and the country can’t wait for additional coronavirus-related federal aid — not until after the election and certainly not until 2021.

"Negotiations on a COVID-19 package were progressing — far too slowly but still progressing — before the president announced today that he was pulling out of talks. Just last week the president’s team proposed $250 billion in new state and local aid, as part of a $1.6 trillion package. This was an important development that should have gotten us closer to a deal and would have brought at least $1 billion in assistance to Maine’s state budget at a critical time, along with support for small businesses and the unemployed. Democratic leadership should have taken that offer more seriously.

“The president’s withdrawal from COVID-19 negotiations is a monumental failure in leadership, and it’s a failure shared by the rest of our nation’s political leaders in both parties and in both houses of Congress. If our leaders can’t get the job done, then all three of them — President Trump, Speaker Pelosi, and Leader McConnell — should step aside in favor of people who will commit to forging a workable compromise for the present. Discontinuing negotiations will only further delay action until far too long after the November 3rd election.” - Congressman Jared Golden (ME-02)"

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.