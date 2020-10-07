Advertisement

Maine DHHS considers requiring flu shot for health care workers

Public comment on the proposed rule change will be accepted through 5pm on Friday October 30th.
State officials want to make a flu shot a requirement for health care workers.
State officials want to make a flu shot a requirement for health care workers.
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 3:49 PM EDT
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - State officials want to make a flu shot a requirement for health care workers.

Amid the pandemic, the Maine Department of Health and Human Services has proposed a rule change to make the seasonal influenza vaccine part of the already required immunizations.

Maine already requires proof of immunizations to several diseases such as measles, mumps, and chicken pox.

Public comment on the proposed rule change will be accepted through 5pm on Friday, October 30th.

They may be sumbmitted by email to bridget.bagley@maine.gov.

