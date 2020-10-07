Advertisement

Maine CDC reports 48 new coronavirus cases, 41 more recoveries

Maine CDC stats for Wednesday, October 7
Maine CDC stats for Wednesday, October 7(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 10:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC is reported 48 new cases of coronavirus in the state Wednesday.

The overall total is now 5,604.

Nine of the cases still need to be classified so the total increased by 39.

There are 582 active cases, down two from Tuesday.

41 more recoveries are being reported, for a total of 4,880.

Maine CDC stats for Wednesday, October 7
Maine CDC stats for Wednesday, October 7(WABI)

For the second day in a row, Kennebec County had the largest jump, with 20 new cases reported.

There are 41 active cases there.

Some encouraging news out of Cumberland County - no new cases are being reported there.

Active cases have decreased there for a total of 186.

York County is reporting 17 new recoveries. Nine new cases have been reported there.

Androscoggin, Penobscot, Aroostook, Waldo, Oxford, Somerset, Sagadahoc, and Knox Counties are each reporting five new cases or less.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Syndrome linked to COVID identified in adults

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
It's a rare, but severe complication of coronavirus in children. Now, a similar syndrome has been identified in adults by the CDC.

National

Trump slams brakes on COVID-19 stimulus talks, stocks tumble

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
The decision comes despite the threat of more worker furloughs and layoffs and as many households are struggling in the coronavirus-stricken economy.

National Politics

President Trump is pulling the plug on stimulus negotiations

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
President Trump is pulling the plug on stimulus negotiations tweeting late this afternoon that he's ending talks on the issue.

National Politics

Trump reports ‘no symptoms,’ returns to downplaying virus

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER, JILL COLVIN and AAMER MADHANI
In a letter, Trump’s doctor, Navy Cmdr. Sean Conley, said Trump had a “restful” night at the White House and that on Tuesday “he reports no symptoms.”

Latest News

National Politics

COVID-19 crisis continues without a stimulus bill in sight

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
Coronavirus cases are rising in 21 states, forcing officials in some places to make tough decisions.

Coronavirus

Maine increases indoor seating limits, strengthens mask requirement under new reopening phase

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Beginning on Oct. 13, indoor seating capacity limits will be increased to 50% of permitted occupancy, or 100 people, whichever is less.

National Politics

Top military leaders quarantined after official tests positive

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By LOLITA C. BALDOR
Gen. Mark Milley and the chiefs of the Army, Navy and Air Force have tested negative for the virus, but remain under quarantine as a precaution, said the officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss information not yet made public.

Coronavirus

FDA publishes vaccine guidelines opposed by White House

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Food and Drug Administration laid out updated safety standards Tuesday for makers of COVID-19 vaccines after the White House blocked their formal release, the latest political tug-of-war between the Trump administration and the government’s public health scientists.

Coronavirus

KVCC hosting information COVID-19 webinar series

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
“Community Conversations about COVID-19”

Coronavirus

White House declines CDC contact tracing offer

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By CNN staff
The White House declined offers from the CDC to help with contact tracing, an official said.