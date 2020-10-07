Maine CDC reports 48 new coronavirus cases, 41 more recoveries

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC is reported 48 new cases of coronavirus in the state Wednesday.

The overall total is now 5,604.

Nine of the cases still need to be classified so the total increased by 39.

There are 582 active cases, down two from Tuesday.

41 more recoveries are being reported, for a total of 4,880.

Maine CDC stats for Wednesday, October 7 (WABI)

For the second day in a row, Kennebec County had the largest jump, with 20 new cases reported.

There are 41 active cases there.

Some encouraging news out of Cumberland County - no new cases are being reported there.

Active cases have decreased there for a total of 186.

York County is reporting 17 new recoveries. Nine new cases have been reported there.

Androscoggin, Penobscot, Aroostook, Waldo, Oxford, Somerset, Sagadahoc, and Knox Counties are each reporting five new cases or less.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.