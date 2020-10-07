Kennebec Valley Chamber of Commerce holds first Community Conversations webinar

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -The future of local restaurants was the topic of a new Community Conversations Series.

The webinars are hosted by the Kennebec Valley Chamber of Commerce and focus on the coronavirus impact.

Wednesday’s panelists included the owners of Cushnoc Brewing Company and The Liberal Cup as well as the President of Hospitality Maine, Steve Hewins.

A recent Hospitality Maine study projected a $1 billion loss in the industry due to the pandemic. It estimates that roughly 27,000 jobs will be lost, too.

However, Hewins says the Governor’s move into phase four of re-opening does offer some hope.

That changes the 50-person limit on restaurants to 50-percent capacity or 100 people, which ever is less. Bars and tasting rooms could also open at the beginning of November.

“There’s been some movement. We are a long way from where we need to be to get back to where we were as an industry. Everything we do has got to be done with safety in mind. Any restaurant, we know what happens when that isn’t followed. It’s bad for the attendees, particularly our employees also but it also generates a ton of bad publicity that it’s going to hurt as we’ve seen in restaurants that don’t comply,” says Hewins.

The Chamber’s next webinar series will focus on retail stores and restaurants prepping for winter. It will be October 14th.

