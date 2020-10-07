Historic clock reinstalled in downtown Portland after restoration

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - The historic Hay and Peabody clock was reinstalled in downtown Portland on Tuesday after being removed for restoration last year.

The clock has stood along Congress Street since 1925.

For many years, the clock was in disrepair and in 2017, Greater Portland Landmarks named it one of their places in peril.

The owners of the Francis Hotel and developers made the decision to restore it.

“All day long and all evening long this clock will stand as a symbol of commitment to the growth and development and restoration and preservation of all that makes Portland such a wonderful place to live,” said David Swardlick, a developer at the hotel.

It will take several days to install and assemble all of the mechanics of the 18-foot clock.

