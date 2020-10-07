Advertisement

Historic clock reinstalled in downtown Portland after restoration

Historic clock reinstalled in downtown Portland after restoration
Historic clock reinstalled in downtown Portland after restoration
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 11:54 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - The historic Hay and Peabody clock was reinstalled in downtown Portland on Tuesday after being removed for restoration last year.

The clock has stood along Congress Street since 1925.

For many years, the clock was in disrepair and in 2017, Greater Portland Landmarks named it one of their places in peril.

The owners of the Francis Hotel and developers made the decision to restore it.

“All day long and all evening long this clock will stand as a symbol of commitment to the growth and development and restoration and preservation of all that makes Portland such a wonderful place to live,” said David Swardlick, a developer at the hotel.

It will take several days to install and assemble all of the mechanics of the 18-foot clock.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Maine leaders react to President Trump’s comments on an additional COVID-19 relief bill

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By WABI News Desk
President Donald Trump has called an abrupt end to negotiations with Democrats over additional COVID-19 relief, delaying action until after the election.

News

Big Gig Pitch-Off Finale held online, Orono business wins

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Courtney Cortright
he Big Gig Pitch-Off Finale was held online this year due to coronavirus concerns.

News

Community helps Brewer couple after money stolen from veggie stand cash box

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Courtney Cortright
Since their cash boxed was broken into and damaged on Saturday, the owners say the Brewer community has given them support in many different ways.

News

City of Bangor continues to discuss ideas for outdoor dining

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Courtney Cortright
Bangor's Community and Economic Development Director gives an update on downtown winter dining.

Latest News

News

UPDATE: One man taken to hospital after serious Bar Harbor crash

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Police say a Bar Harbor man was taken to a hospital with serious injuries after a crash in Bar Harbor.

News

Tents on Bangor waterfront create health and safety issue for the city

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
Tents are beginning to show up along the waterfront, a popular recreation area for residents.

News

St. Joseph Heathcare, Good Shepherd Food Bank host drive-through produce pick-up

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Brittany McHatten
All 500 healthy meal kits were distributed to local families.

News

Stage 4 of reopening plan brings bars, tasting rooms back in November

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
On November 2nd, bars and tasting rooms will be able to welcome customers back inside.

News

Maine extends FrontLine WarmLine services to school staff

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Brittany McHatten
The number for the Maine FrontLine WarmLine is 221-8196.

News

Road closed due to serious crash in Bar Harbor

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Police are reconstructing the crash