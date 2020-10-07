Hancock SPCA to host ‘Welcome Back’ Open House

TRENTON, Maine (WABI) - The SPCA of Hancock County is hosting a ‘Welcome Back’ Open House for the public Saturday. and it’s going to be quite an event.

“We have partnered with three other nonprofits to put up a series of tents outside the shelter so people can space out, have shelter while they’re waiting," said Kaitlyn Mullen, the SPCA’s Director of Operations. "There’s food by the MDI Bar Harbor Roatrians, there is a tag sale by a nonprofit. There’s a puppet show, and there are kids takeaways by the Ellsworth Lioness Club.”

The SPCA building has been closed to outside visitors for six months, and they’re excited to open back up to better serve people and their animals.

“That really is a big part of what makes an animal shelter successful,” Mullen said. "You cant just have the animals, you also have to have the people to make the perfect match.”

Being open to the public doesn’t mean the SPCA will operate exactly the same way it did before the pandemic. But those who are pre-approved through the adoption application process will now be able to come in and meet the animal they’re considering, which is better than the curbside delivery model they’ve been using since March.

“During COVID, it’s ‘choose it based on what it looks like in its profile and what we tell you. We’ll take it to your car, and in three weeks, you tell us if it works,’” Mullen explained. “This is going to be a much better process.”

The welcome back event starts at 10 am, and masks and social distancing will be required. While hot food and puppet shows outside the shelter are reason enough to attend on Saturday, the real reason to go to the SPCA’s ‘Welcome Back’ event is inside.

“The goal is to let people back into the shelter for the first time in six months," said Mullen. "And get a feel for how COVID is going to change the process a little, but remember that this is still the same shelter that they love.”

