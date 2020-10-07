Evening Showers Ending, Bright, Blustery & Cool Thursday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -The storm and frontal system producing the showers today will slide off to our east this evening. As the storm and front move east of Maine the showers will taper off and end later tonight followed by partial clearing by daybreak tomorrow. As the storm departs the wind will turn to the northwest and increase later tonight to 10-20 MPH with gusts to 30 MPH possible, with low temps running in the 40s.

A breezy and much cooler day is expected on Thursday on the backside of today’s storm system. Strong low pressure moving into the Maritimes combined with high pressure centered through the Great Lakes and Ohio Valley will produce a gusty northwest wind tomorrow which will usher some cooler air into the region for the end of the week. tomorrow will feature some lingering clouds early, especially across the northern parts of the state, with any clouds giving way to mostly sunny skies by late morning through the afternoon. Temperatures will only reach the mid-40s to low 50s for highs and the gusty northwest wind will make it feel cooler than that. Gusts on Thursday could reach 40-45 MPH at times so a few scattered power outages can’t be ruled out. Friday will be a sunny and cool day with highs mainly in the upper 40s to low 50s. The wind should still be fairly gusty at least for the morning hours Friday then diminish during the afternoon.

A warm front will lift through the state early Saturday morning allowing warmer air to move in for the start of the weekend. A cold front is forecast to cross the state during the afternoon and evening hours Saturday giving us a chance for some showers especially over northern and western parts of the state. Temperatures will be in the 60s to near 70° for highs Saturday. Cooler weather returns with some sunshine for Sunday. At this point in time it appears Monday will be dry, with some of the leftover moisture from Hurricane Delta possibly bringing some showers to our area Tuesday.

Tonight: Showers ending early then partly to mostly cloudy and turning breezy. Lows between 40°-49°. Northwest wind increasing to 10-20 MPH with gusts to 30-35 MPH possible.

Thursday: Becoming mostly sunny. Breezy and cool. Highs between 45°-55°. Northwest wind 10-20 MPH with gusts to 40-45 MPH possible.

Friday: Mostly sunny, breezy and cool. Highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Northwest to west breeze 6-16 MPH.

Saturday: Variably cloudy. Afternoon showers possible across northern and western areas. Milder with highs in the 60s to low 70s from north to south.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs in the upper 40s to mid-50s.

Monday: Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s.

