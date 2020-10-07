Advertisement

Court documents: Inheritance dispute drives Benton man to kill family members

The feud centered around their stepfather’s estate.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 2:04 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BELFAST, Maine (WABI) -

The Benton man who turned himself in to police Monday night after allegedly shooting his sister and brother in law is said to have killed them over a family dispute about money.

66-year-old Glenn Brown appeared before a judge Wednesday afternoon, he is charged with murder and being held without bail.

Brown’s sister, 64-year-old Tina Bowden, and her husband 64-year-old Richard Bowden were found in their Waldo home.

Court documents reveal Brown shot Tina Bowden in the head.

When police arrived they found that she was dead, and took her husband, who was still alive to the hospital where he later died.

Court documents reveal Brown went to the Belfast Police Department, telling officers that he had just shot two exotic “birds.”

Police say he also admitted to having a rifle in his pickup truck.

Court documents also show that Brown and his siblings had been in an ongoing civil battle with their sister, Tina.

The feud centered around their stepfather’s estate. They believed Tina had made it so the rest of the family could not get anything from the estate.

Brown is scheduled to return to court next week.

