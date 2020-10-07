’Coping with COVID’ project wants to hear your story

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - A new project by a University of Maine researcher is inviting people to share perspectives on how their everyday lives have been affected by public health guidelines related to the pandemic.

Assistant Professor of English Kathryn Swacha is seeking participants for the public storytelling project titled, ‘Coping with Covid.’ The project’s website is compiling photos, videos, and stories from around the country that offer a glimpse into how people have adjusted their everyday lives to accommodate recommendations like social distancing, masking, and self-monitoring.

“We have the official recommendations on the one hand, but how are people actually dealing with it and negotiating it, and coping with all these recommendations when we’re all in situations every day when it’s not as simple or as easy, even if we rationally understand why the recommendation is there and why we should follow it.” Swacha said.

Anyone is welcome to contribute to the Coping with COVID project. To share your story, visit sites.google.com/maine.edu/coping-with-covid.

