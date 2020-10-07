Community helps Brewer couple after money stolen from veggie stand cash box

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - The Brewer community has really stepped up to help a couple who say their cash box inside their veggie stand on Eastern Avenue was broken into on Saturday.

Misty Shepherd-Roberson said the veggie stand is her husband Samuel’s pride and joy.

Misty got a call from Sam on Saturday saying someone had taken all the money in the box.

To make matters worse, they say it was in broad daylight.

They’re shocked and hurt someone would do this.

Part of the money was going toward a cause close to their hearts, the Maine Down Syndrome Network.

Samuel and Misty said they use the honor system and wish the thief would have done the right thing.

“I hope you figure out a way to live a better life. If you’re hungry, come get something to eat, but don’t do this to people because this hurt us and our children," Misty added.

“It’s devastating to me," Sam Roberson explained. He added, " I didn’t expect that. This is my baby. I work hard out there because I do about an acre by myself. For that to happen? Are you serious?"

After the theft, they say the community support has been overwhelming.

“On Sunday, the stand was stocked, the eggs were fully stocked," explained Shepherd-Roberson. "We sold all the eggs. We sold a few veggies but there was a lot more cash in the box than what was taken. We’ve gotten cards, Facebook donations, stuff like that. The community has been absolutely amazing.”

Misty said a Brewer Police officer offered to let them use one of his cameras to keep an eye on the stand.

The community has also rallied behind them with cash donations, cards, and a free family meal.

