City of Bangor continues to discuss ideas for outdoor dining

Bangor city officials gave an update on outdoor dining for the winter months.
By Courtney Cortright
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 11:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The City of Bangor continues to look at ways to extend outdoor dining for downtown restaurants amid this pandemic.

Their Community and Economic Development Director says some restaurants may be able to choose tents, heaters, or both in their outdoor dining spaces.

We’re told that would only be allowed for restaurants that have year-round permits for outdoor dining spaces.

Owners would have to go through code enforcement and fire to make sure safety requirements can be met.

Community & Economic Development Director Tanya Emery discussed the restaurants that were given special outdoor area permits as part of the COVID-19 response.

“Those are the parklets for example. Those will expire on November 1st or the first plowable snow. That’s because there is really no way for those to co-exist will snow removal," Tanya Emery, Director of Community and Economic Development at the City of Bangor, said.

For more information, click here.

BED 2020/10/06

Posted by City of Bangor, Maine - City Hall on Tuesday, October 6, 2020

