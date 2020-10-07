Big Gig Pitch-Off Finale held online, Orono business wins

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -A competition that aims to help entrepreneurs enhance their business gave away a big prize on Tuesday night.

The Big Gig Pitch-Off Finale was held online this year due to coronavirus concerns.

Four entrepreneurs had a chance to explain their business idea to a panel of judges.

With a count of audience votes and judge deliberations, Mainely Succulents in Orono took home a $5,000 prize

Owner, Lauren Tuell, told viewers she’s excited to support growth in her community.

A reality tv star who makes unique crafts involving moose was also in attendance.

Mary Winchenbach runs ‘Tirdy Works.'

She had a positive message for those watching.

Winchenbach said, “Find something that everyone likes or you have something for everyone. You get your name out there. You’re happy. You invite your customers in and just small talk. Tell them what a nice day it is and how you are doing and stuff and people respond to that.”

