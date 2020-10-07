Advertisement

Saco police investigating pizza dough tampering

No injuries or illnesses have been reported.
No injuries or illnesses have been reported.(Gray tv)
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 7:52 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACO, Maine (WMTW) - Hannaford supermarkets say pizza dough appears to have been maliciously tampered with at its Saco location. A customer is believed to have inserted bits of metal in the fresh pizza dough sold in its deli.

The supermarket chain says another customer, not believed to be involved in the tampering, found the metal and returned it to the store.

Saco police are now investigating.

The store is offering a full refund to anyone who bought the dough between Monday at 2 p.m. and 10 a.m. Tuesday.

No injuries or illnesses have been reported.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Public health officials urge caution due to pest as Mainers perform fall yardwork

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The Maine CDC recommends avoiding yardwork on dry days and wearing protective clothing.

News

The Hancock County SPCA is hosting a “Welcome Back’ open house Saturday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The shelter has been closed to the public since March due to COVID-19.

News

Hancock SPCA to host ‘Welcome Back’ Open House

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Bryan Sidelinger
The SPCA of Hancock County is hosting a ‘Welcome Back’ Open House for the public Saturday. and it’s going to be quite an event.

News

’Coping with COVID’ project wants to hear your story

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
A new project by a University of Maine researcher is inviting people to share perspectives on how their everyday lives have been affected by public health guidelines related to the pandemic.

Latest News

News

Maine leaders react to President Trump’s comments on an additional COVID-19 relief bill

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
President Donald Trump has called an abrupt end to negotiations with Democrats over additional COVID-19 relief, delaying action until after the election.

News

Historic clock reinstalled in downtown Portland after restoration

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The historic Hay and Peabody clock was reinstalled in downtown Portland on Tuesday after being removed for restoration last year.

News

Big Gig Pitch-Off Finale held online, Orono business wins

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Courtney Cortright
he Big Gig Pitch-Off Finale was held online this year due to coronavirus concerns.

News

Community helps Brewer couple after money stolen from veggie stand cash box

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Courtney Cortright
Since their cash boxed was broken into and damaged on Saturday, the owners say the Brewer community has given them support in many different ways.

News

City of Bangor continues to discuss ideas for outdoor dining

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Courtney Cortright
Bangor's Community and Economic Development Director gives an update on downtown winter dining.

News

UPDATE: One man taken to hospital after serious Bar Harbor crash

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Police say a Bar Harbor man was taken to a hospital with serious injuries after a crash in Bar Harbor.