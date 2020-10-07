Saco police investigating pizza dough tampering

SACO, Maine (WMTW) - Hannaford supermarkets say pizza dough appears to have been maliciously tampered with at its Saco location. A customer is believed to have inserted bits of metal in the fresh pizza dough sold in its deli.

The supermarket chain says another customer, not believed to be involved in the tampering, found the metal and returned it to the store.

Saco police are now investigating.

The store is offering a full refund to anyone who bought the dough between Monday at 2 p.m. and 10 a.m. Tuesday.

No injuries or illnesses have been reported.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.