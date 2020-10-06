York County Jail inmates not allowed to wear masks in housing units, email says

ALFRED, Maine (WMTW) - Newly obtained documents reveal that before the coronavirus outbreak at the York County Jail, inmates were not allowed to wear masks in housing units and corrections officers might have been barred from wearing them as well.

The May 5 email obtained by our media partner, WMTW News 8, said that supervisors at the jail were told inmates could not wear masks in the housing unit.

The email said, in part, “Inmates are allowed to remove the masks from their faces when in secured holding cell(s). Inmates that test negative for COVID-19 will dispose of their mask, in intake and in front of staff, prior to being escorted to unit B3, C1 or C4 for initial housing.”

The email said inmates are not permitted to bring masks into any housing unit.

Attorney Tim Zerillo, who represents an inmate who caught the virus, said in recent months he has received similar, consistent complaints from inmates and their families.

“Those complaints were always that there were no masks at the jail and neither the detainees or the guards were wearing masks and that people were scared and I don’t think it’s just the inmates who were scared,” Zerillo said.

William Doyle, the regional director for the union that represents corrections officers at the jail, issued a new statement Monday.

“Our York County membership notified us about an informal directive not to weak masks in the housing units for fear of creating hysteria amongst the inmates, but the NCEU has not been able to corroborate those statements.”

Doyle said the situation is a wakeup call to all jail administrators that proper personal protective equipment is vital.

Monday’s new developments come more than a month after an investigation was launched into the outbreak at the jail. As of Friday, there were 87 COVID-19 cases associated with the jail.

The jail outbreak is linked to the outbreak involving the Aug. 7 wedding in the Millinocket area. State health officials have previously said a jail employee attended the wedding and later tested positive for the virus.

York County Manager Greg Zinser said no one has faced disciplinary actions, but the county has received some inmate grievances.

Zinser also said that according to recently released payroll records, jail Superintendent Col. Lt. Michael Vitiello is on paid leave.

Zinser added that the sheriff and the jail’s deputy superintendent are handling the day-to-day operations.

After the first cases at the jail, the Maine Department of Corrections reviewed 14 other jails in the state and found that four did not require inmates to wear face masks.

Commissioner Randall Liberty said his department oversees standards for jails, does inspections and issues a certificate of occupancy.

“When we brought to their attention the deficiencies that they have, they corrected them and are in the process of correcting them, and at this time, they are not in jeopardy of losing that certificate,” Liberty said Monday.

Zinser said no deadline has been set for when the investigation into the outbreak will be completed.

