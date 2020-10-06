Advertisement

York County Jail inmates not allowed to wear masks in housing units, email says

According to an email, supervisors at the jail were told inmates could not wear masks in the housing unit.
According to an email, supervisors at the jail were told inmates could not wear masks in the housing unit.
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 6:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALFRED, Maine (WMTW) - Newly obtained documents reveal that before the coronavirus outbreak at the York County Jail, inmates were not allowed to wear masks in housing units and corrections officers might have been barred from wearing them as well.

The May 5 email obtained by our media partner, WMTW News 8, said that supervisors at the jail were told inmates could not wear masks in the housing unit.

The email said, in part, “Inmates are allowed to remove the masks from their faces when in secured holding cell(s). Inmates that test negative for COVID-19 will dispose of their mask, in intake and in front of staff, prior to being escorted to unit B3, C1 or C4 for initial housing.”

The email said inmates are not permitted to bring masks into any housing unit.

Attorney Tim Zerillo, who represents an inmate who caught the virus, said in recent months he has received similar, consistent complaints from inmates and their families.

“Those complaints were always that there were no masks at the jail and neither the detainees or the guards were wearing masks and that people were scared and I don’t think it’s just the inmates who were scared,” Zerillo said.

William Doyle, the regional director for the union that represents corrections officers at the jail, issued a new statement Monday.

“Our York County membership notified us about an informal directive not to weak masks in the housing units for fear of creating hysteria amongst the inmates, but the NCEU has not been able to corroborate those statements.”

Doyle said the situation is a wakeup call to all jail administrators that proper personal protective equipment is vital.

Monday’s new developments come more than a month after an investigation was launched into the outbreak at the jail. As of Friday, there were 87 COVID-19 cases associated with the jail.

The jail outbreak is linked to the outbreak involving the Aug. 7 wedding in the Millinocket area. State health officials have previously said a jail employee attended the wedding and later tested positive for the virus.

York County Manager Greg Zinser said no one has faced disciplinary actions, but the county has received some inmate grievances.

Zinser also said that according to recently released payroll records, jail Superintendent Col. Lt. Michael Vitiello is on paid leave.

Zinser added that the sheriff and the jail’s deputy superintendent are handling the day-to-day operations.

After the first cases at the jail, the Maine Department of Corrections reviewed 14 other jails in the state and found that four did not require inmates to wear face masks.

Commissioner Randall Liberty said his department oversees standards for jails, does inspections and issues a certificate of occupancy.

“When we brought to their attention the deficiencies that they have, they corrected them and are in the process of correcting them, and at this time, they are not in jeopardy of losing that certificate,” Liberty said Monday.

Zinser said no deadline has been set for when the investigation into the outbreak will be completed.

Copyright 2020 WMTW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

UMaine system chancellor urges vigilance to prevent COVID-19 spread at campuses

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The chancellor said because of the precautions taken, COVID-19 cases have remained low across the system.

News

Maine community finds new way to celebrate Halloween

Updated: 1 hour ago
On Halloween, parents can drive their children to a participating business for candy and other treats.

News

Bangor Region YMCA launching senior pilot program

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The program starts in October.

News

NY man found guilty for 2017 murder of woman in Cherryfield

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
After eight days of trial, 40-year-old Carine Reeves has been found guilty of shooting 55-year-old Sally Shaw in the head and leaving her on the side of the road in Cherryfield.

Latest News

News

Memory Bears help Midcoast families who’ve recently lost a loved one

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Joy Hollowell
94-year old Carolyn Gray makes Memory Bears to help those grieving the loss of a loved one

News

Maine Student Film Crew to offer monthly workshops

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The Maine Film Center and Mid-Maine Technical Center have launched the Maine Student Film Crew.

News

Bangor man facing charges after incident at Big Apple

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Courtney Cortright
It happened on State Street.

News

Bangor International Airport gives insight to August travel numbers

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Courtney Cortright
Tony Caruso says August numbers are down 59% from 2019.

News

12 year old hospitalized after hunting incident

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
A spokesperson for the Maine Warden Service says, the boy was with his father in Deveraux Township in Washington County.

News

Sculptor in Rockland takes aim at President Trump ahead of election

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Connor Clement
Chris Gamage was fed up, and took aim at President Trump through his art work.