“We do it for my brother": Quirk Family again hosting series of blood drives

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A local family is once again honoring the life of a brother, son and uncle with a series of blood drives.

Michael G. Quirk passed away in 2017.

Every year since, the Quirk family has tried to honor his memory and those of others in the community by giving back.

They’re partnering with the American Red Cross to host four blood drives across the state this month.

Michael would have turned 38 on October 13th.

The Quirks are holding the blood drives at their family’s Auto Group locations from Portland to Bangor.

“Just seeing what he battled through for the month in the hospital and how much blood it took to try to keep him alive, we really felt that it’s a way to give back to the community and provide a location for anyone to come in and give a life, possibly through blood," says General Manager Joe Quirk.

Here’s a look at the times, dates and locations:

A note: Quirk Ford of Augusta is located at 7 Water Street in the city of Hallowell.

To register for a time slot, visit quirkauto.com/redcross.

