Advertisement

“We do it for my brother": Quirk Family again hosting series of blood drives

Michael G. Quirk passed away in 2017
2018 Michael G. Quirk Blood Drive
2018 Michael G. Quirk Blood Drive(WABI)
By Brittany McHatten
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A local family is once again honoring the life of a brother, son and uncle with a series of blood drives.

Michael G. Quirk passed away in 2017.

Every year since, the Quirk family has tried to honor his memory and those of others in the community by giving back.

They’re partnering with the American Red Cross to host four blood drives across the state this month.

Michael would have turned 38 on October 13th.

The Quirks are holding the blood drives at their family’s Auto Group locations from Portland to Bangor.

“Just seeing what he battled through for the month in the hospital and how much blood it took to try to keep him alive, we really felt that it’s a way to give back to the community and provide a location for anyone to come in and give a life, possibly through blood," says General Manager Joe Quirk.

Here’s a look at the times, dates and locations:

2020 Michael G. Quirk Blood Drive dates, times and locations
2020 Michael G. Quirk Blood Drive dates, times and locations(WABI)

A note: Quirk Ford of Augusta is located at 7 Water Street in the city of Hallowell.

To register for a time slot, visit quirkauto.com/redcross.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Stage 4 of reopening plan brings bars, tasting rooms back in November

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
On November 2nd, bars and tasting rooms will be able to welcome customers back inside.

News

Maine extends FrontLine WarmLine services to school staff

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Brittany McHatten
The number for the Maine FrontLine WarmLine is 221-8196.

News

Road closed due to serious crash in Bar Harbor

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Police are reconstructing the crash

Coronavirus

Maine increases indoor seating limits, strengthens mask requirement under new reopening phase

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Beginning on Oct. 13, indoor seating capacity limits will be increased to 50% of permitted occupancy, or 100 people, whichever is less.

Latest News

News

USDA Rural Development invests $2.19 million in Maine farms, agribusinesses

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brittany McHatten
“Supporting our Maine agricultural producers in their innovative business activities helps them to remain competitive and thriving."

News

University of Maine March Against Violence goes virtual

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
The University of Maine’s 7th annual March Against Domestic Violence is Wednesday at noon.

News

Former Rockland PD officers accused of beating animals to death while on duty

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
A pair of now former Rockland police officers are accused of beating animals to death while on duty.

News

Harold Alfond Foundation announces $500 million investment in Maine’s future

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Brittany McHatten
A full breakdown of the funding will come in the following days

News

Maine CDC reports 27 new cases of COVID-19

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Brittany McHatten
Kennebec County had the largest increase overnight, with five new COVID-19 cases reported.

News

Tractor trailer truck crashes in Clinton

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Allegra Zamore
A tractor trailer truck rolled over on Hinckley Road in Clinton Tuesday morning.