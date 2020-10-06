Variably Cloudy, Few Isolated Showers Possible Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - We’ll see variably cloudy skies again today along with the chance for a few isolated showers as weak disturbance moves through the state and a weakening cold front approaches from the west. Temperatures will be seasonable today with highs in the upper 50s to mid-60s. Skies will be mostly cloudy tonight with a chance for a few showers as our next weathermaker approaches.

Low pressure coming out of the Great Lakes Region Wednesday will us some scattered showers during the morning hours followed by more numerous showers during the afternoon and evening as low pressure moves through Maine. Rainfall totals of .1″-.50″ can be expected by late Wednesday night with the highest amounts falling across the north. Temperatures on Wednesday will top off in the upper 50s to mid-60s. A breezy and cooler day is expected on Thursday on the backside of Wednesday’s rainfall. Strong low pressure moving into the Maritimes combined with high pressure centered through the Great Lakes and Ohio Valley will produce a gusty northwest wind on Thursday which will usher some cooler air into the region for the end of the week. Thursday will feature a partly to mostly sunny sky with temperatures in the mid-40s to low 50s. The gusty northwest wind will make it feel cooler than that. Gusts on Thursday could reach 30-35 MPH at times so a few scattered power outages can’t be ruled out. Friday will be a sunny but cool day with highs mainly in the 50s. The wind should still be fairly gusty at least for the morning hours Friday then diminish during the afternoon.

Today: Variably cloudy. A few isolated showers possible. Highs between 57°-66°. South wind 5-15 MPH with gusts to 20-25 MPH possible especially closer to the coast.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers possible. Patchy fog. Lows between 47°-54°. South wind 5-10 MPH.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers during the morning then showers likely during the afternoon. Highs between 57°-65°. South/southwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Thursday: Becoming mostly sunny. Breezy and cool. Highs in the mid-40s to low 50s.

Friday: Mostly sunny and cool. Highs in the 50s.

Saturday: Variably cloudy. A few showers possible across northern areas. Highs in the mid-50s to near 60° north and low to mid-60s elsewhere.

