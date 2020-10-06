Advertisement

Variably Cloudy, Few Isolated Showers Possible Today

By Todd Simcox
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 8:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - We’ll see variably cloudy skies again today along with the chance for a few isolated showers as weak disturbance moves through the state and a weakening cold front approaches from the west. Temperatures will be seasonable today with highs in the upper 50s to mid-60s. Skies will be mostly cloudy tonight with a chance for a few showers as our next weathermaker approaches.

Low pressure coming out of the Great Lakes Region Wednesday will us some scattered showers during the morning hours followed by more numerous showers during the afternoon and evening as low pressure moves through Maine. Rainfall totals of .1″-.50″ can be expected by late Wednesday night with the highest amounts falling across the north. Temperatures on Wednesday will top off in the upper 50s to mid-60s. A breezy and cooler day is expected on Thursday on the backside of Wednesday’s rainfall. Strong low pressure moving into the Maritimes combined with high pressure centered through the Great Lakes and Ohio Valley will produce a gusty northwest wind on Thursday which will usher some cooler air into the region for the end of the week. Thursday will feature a partly to mostly sunny sky with temperatures in the mid-40s to low 50s. The gusty northwest wind will make it feel cooler than that. Gusts on Thursday could reach 30-35 MPH at times so a few scattered power outages can’t be ruled out. Friday will be a sunny but cool day with highs mainly in the 50s. The wind should still be fairly gusty at least for the morning hours Friday then diminish during the afternoon.

Today: Variably cloudy. A few isolated showers possible. Highs between 57°-66°. South wind 5-15 MPH with gusts to 20-25 MPH possible especially closer to the coast.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers possible. Patchy fog. Lows between 47°-54°. South wind 5-10 MPH.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers during the morning then showers likely during the afternoon. Highs between 57°-65°. South/southwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Thursday: Becoming mostly sunny. Breezy and cool. Highs in the mid-40s to low 50s.

Friday: Mostly sunny and cool. Highs in the 50s.

Saturday: Variably cloudy. A few showers possible across northern areas. Highs in the mid-50s to near 60° north and low to mid-60s elsewhere.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Variably Cloudy & Breezy Today

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Chris Ewing
High pressure will bring Maine a variably cloudy sky today. A southerly breeze on the backside off the high will cause the temps to run a few to several degrees above normal today as highs range from the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Forecast

Patchy Fog Late Tonight, Partly Sunny & Breezy Tuesday

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
Patchy Fog Late Tonight, Partly Sunny & Breezy Tuesday

Forecast

Variably Cloudy, Seasonable Temperatures This Afternoon

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Todd Simcox
We’ll continue to see variably cloudy skies this afternoon. A weak disturbance moving through the area will give us a chance for a few isolated showers especially over far northern locales otherwise most areas will remain dry.

Forecast

Variably Cloudy, Few Isolated Showers Possible Today

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 7:57 AM EDT
|
By Todd Simcox
A quiet start to the work week today with variably cloudy skies expected. A weak disturbance moving through the area will give us a chance for a few isolated showers. It looks like the best chance for any showers will be over Downeast locales as well as over the far north otherwise most areas will remain dry today.

Latest News

Forecast

Variably Cloudy Skies Today

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 4:33 AM EDT
|
By Ryan Munn
An area of low pressure will slide well to our south throughout the day today. Skies will be variably cloudy, there is the chance for a few showers as well, but most will remain dry. Highs will top out in the mid 50s to low 60s once again.

Forecast

Mostly Cloudy With Patchy Fog Tonight, Variably Cloudy Skies Tomorrow

Updated: Oct. 4, 2020 at 5:59 PM EDT
|
We’re looking at partly to mostly cloudy skies tonight. Patchy fog will likely develop as well. Lows will fall back to the 40s for much of the state.

Forecast

Mostly Cloudy With A Few Showers Possible Today

Updated: Oct. 4, 2020 at 9:57 AM EDT
|
By Ryan Munn
High pressure will continue to push to our northeast today. Skies will remain mostly cloudy for much of the day. An isolated shower is possible as well. Highs will only top out in the 50s for much of the region, to lower 60s in the southern parts of the state.

Forecast

Mostly Cloudy With An Isolated Shower Possible Today

Updated: Oct. 4, 2020 at 9:55 AM EDT
|
High pressure will continue to push to our northeast today. Skies will remain mostly cloudy for much of the day. An isolated shower is possible as well. Highs will only top out in the 50s for much of the region, to lower 60s in the southern parts of the state.

Forecast

Cool Tonight, Partly Cloudy & Seasonable Tomorrow

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 6:44 PM EDT
|
By Ryan Munn
High pressure is in control of our weather. Skies will remain partly cloudy tonight it will be cooler with lows dropping back to the mid 30s to low 40s.

Forecast

Dry Tonight, Partly Cloudy & Seasonable Tomorrow

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 6:14 PM EDT
High pressure is in control of our weather. Skies will remain partly cloudy tonight it will be cooler with lows dropping back to the mid 30s to low 40s.