Variably Cloudy & Breezy this Afternoon

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -A weak disturbance will bring Maine a variably cloudy sky this afternoon and tonight, with nothing more than a few widely scattered showers expected. High temps this afternoon will run in the low to mid 60s, with lows tonight running in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Tomorrow will feature a mostly cloudy sky as a cold front and rather potent upper level trough move through the Northeast. The combination of the upper trough and cold front will bring showers to Maine Wednesday, with the steadiest showers likely falling during the afternoon and early evening hours. The steadiest showers will likely fall across the northern half of Maine as a storm riding along the cold front crosses far northern parts of the state later in the day and evening. The high temps on tomorrow will likely range from the mid and upper 50s north and mountains to the low to mid 60s elsewhere across the state.

A gusty northwest breeze on the backside of the cold front will usher a dry, but chilly air-mass into New England for both Thursday and Friday. Despite a good deal of sunshine, the temps Thursday will likely range from the upper 40s north to the mid 50s south, with a gusty northwest breeze making it feel even a bit cooler. The temps Friday will run even a few degrees cooler than Thursday, but the wind won’t be quite as gusty. As high pressure slips to our south over the weekend the temps will begin to moderate across New England. The high will likely bring Maine a partly sunny and dry weekend, with still no big rainstorms in sight.

This Afternoon: Variably cloudy, stray showers possible, with a southerly breeze between 7 and 14 mph and high temps in the low to mid 60s.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy, a few scattered showers possible, with a south breeze between 5 and 10 mph and low temps in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, occasional showers, with a south breeze becoming northwest late between 8 and 18 mph and high temps in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Thursday: More sun than clouds, blustery and cool, with high temps in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Friday: Mostly sunny and cool, with high temps in the mid 40s to mid 50s from north to south.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with high temps in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

