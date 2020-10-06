University of Maine March Against Violence goes virtual

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The University of Maine’s 7th annual March Against Domestic Violence is Wednesday at noon.

This year’s event will be held virutally.

People are invited to attend by watching the march on the UMaine March Against Domestic Violence Facebook page.

In addition to the march several school and community officials will speak about the work being done and resources available to those who need it and efforts to make things better moving forward.

Partners for Peace has a confidential 24 hour hotline for anyone being abused or concerned about someone the know being abused, that number is 1-800-863-9909.

