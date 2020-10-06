Advertisement

UMaine tutoring program offers help for students across the state

Black Bear Tutoring
Black Bear Tutoring(WEAU)
By Spencer Roberts
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 10:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A University of Maine tutoring program has grown during the pandemic.

Black Bear Tutoring is a program by the UMaine Bodwell Center connecting K-12 students with college student tutors.

Tutors usually give at least an hour a week doing everything from reading to kindergartners to helping with AP Calculus.

This year, due to COVID, the program is being offered virtually.

As a side effect, the program is no longer restricted geographically.

Lisa Morin is the coordinator for the UMaine Bodwell Center. She says they’ve received requests for tutors from as far away as Portland and Fort Fairfield.

“The limit is almost endless except we’ve got to make sure we have enough college students to match with youth that have a need.”

Hannah Rose works in youth outreach for the center.

"It’s such a great experience to be able to teach someone, and you know, when that kid understands a math fact, all of the sudden you really get that sense of success just as much as they do.

UMaine students interested in becoming a tutor or parents looking for one can visit umaine.edu/volunteer.

