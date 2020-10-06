UMaine system chancellor urges vigilance to prevent COVID-19 spread at campuses

GORHAM, Maine (WMTW) - University of Maine System Chancellor Dannel Malloy is urging continued vigilance to prevent the spread of COVD-19 across the system’s campuses.

Malloy visited the University of Southern Maine in Gorham on Monday.

The chancellor said because of the precautions taken, COVID-19 cases have remained low across the system.

Malloy’s visit was part of the Keep It Up tour which encourages and recognizes the hard work that allowed the campuses to reopen.

He was joined by USM President Glenn Cummings who talked about the unique challenges his school faces.

“With York county suddenly flaring up relative to the rest of the other counties, where a lot of our students come from, we needed a lot of additional testing. The system office helped us get that additional testing. So, this is one way to keep strengthening that partnership and that relationship among all seven sisters of the UMaine system,” Cummings said.

Cummings and Malloy urged university community to keep up the good work until in-person instruction moves to remote learning to finish up the semester after Thanksgiving break.

Copyright 2020 WMTW. All rights reserved.