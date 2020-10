CLINTON, Maine (WABI) -

A tractor trailer truck rolled over on Hinckley Road in Clinton Tuesday morning.

As of 9:30am, traffic was down to one lane.

The fire department posted on facebook, saying the road could be closed at some point when the truck needs to be moved.

This story will be updated.

HAPPENING NOW: A tractor trailer is turned over on Hinckley Road in Clinton - traffic has been condensed to one lane - working on gathering more information pic.twitter.com/XWppD20V2d — Allegra Zamore (@allegrazamore) October 6, 2020

