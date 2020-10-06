Stage 4 of reopening plan brings bars, tasting rooms back in November

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Have you been missing your favorite local watering hole amid the pandemic?.

In less than a month, you will once again be able eto visit a bar or tasting room in Maine.

Tuesday afternoon, Governor Mills announced that in a week, the state will enter stage four of its reopening plan.

That will increase indoor seating capacity to half capacity or 100 people, whichever is less.

On November 2nd, bars and tasting rooms will be able to welcome customers back inside.

DHHS Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew said they will need to follow further restrictions that prohibit live singing, open dance floors, or spots where people stand and gather.

“Density and duration are the way that we see COVID-19 spread, so if a bar can operate like a restaurant and other places that have been populated very safely, we welcome the opportunity to give them a chance to reopen,” said Lambrew. “Should we find that there are problems with compliance and we don’t see the same type of precautions working well in these facilities, we will take action.”

Lambrew says over the course of the Governor’s Executive Order, state officials have issued several fines — in one instance, nearly $20K.

