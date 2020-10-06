Advertisement

St. Joseph Heathcare, Good Shepherd Food Bank host drive-through produce pick-up

They gave out about 500 healthy meal kits on Tuesday
St. Joseph Healthcare and Good Shepherd Food Bank collaborated to host a drive-through produce pick-up
St. Joseph Healthcare and Good Shepherd Food Bank collaborated to host a drive-through produce pick-up(WABI)
By Brittany McHatten
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Hundreds of local families have healthy food to eat this week thanks to a drive-through event on Tuesday in Bangor.

Saint Joseph Healthcare partnered with Good Shepherd Food Bank to make the produce pick up possible.

Cars began trickling in at 10:00 a.m. and volunteers loaded up boxes all day until the last one was gone. In all they distributed about 500 healthy meal kits.

“These are hard times and lots of folks are struggling with food insecurity, making ends meet, and making sure that their food can stretch the next paycheck” said St. Joseph Healthcare Director of Care Management Jessica Taylor. “Sometimes folks are purchasing food that may not be as healthy just because it might be more affordable. For that reason, we are so grateful to have the collaboration and relationship that we do with Good Shepherd Food Bank.”

While there’s no exact date on the calendar just yet, hospital officials say they hope to have another similar drive-though event before the end of the fall.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

