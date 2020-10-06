Advertisement

Sheriff: Two people dead, homicide investigation underway in Waldo

Police were called to a home on Bonne Terre Road Monday night.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WALDO, Maine (WABI) -

Two people are dead in the town of Waldo, and a Benton man is in custody for their deaths.

66 year old Glenn Brown is charged with two counts of murder, according to a jail official.

Brown is charged with the deaths of 64-year-old Richard Bowden and 64-year-old Tina Bowden.

Police were called to their home on Bonne Terre Road Monday night.

Tina Bowden was found dead inside the home while Richard Bowden was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The State Medical Examiner’s office said the Bowden’s died from gunshot wounds.

State Police say that Brown walked into the Belfast Police Department to report the shooting.

Glenn Brown
Glenn Brown(WABI)

We’re told the State Police are investigating this as a homicide case.

