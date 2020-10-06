Advertisement

Road closed due to serious crash in Bar Harbor

Police are reconstructing the crash and expect delays for travelers throughout the early part of the evening.
Town Hill crash
Town Hill crash(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) -

Traffic in Bar Harbor was re-routed Tuesday afternoon due to a serious crash.

It happened on the corner of Gilbert Farm Road and Route 102, an area known as Red Rock Corner.

Police are reconstructing the crash and expect delays for travelers throughout the early part of the evening.

