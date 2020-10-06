Road closed due to serious crash in Bar Harbor
Police are reconstructing the crash and expect delays for travelers throughout the early part of the evening.
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) -
Traffic in Bar Harbor was re-routed Tuesday afternoon due to a serious crash.
It happened on the corner of Gilbert Farm Road and Route 102, an area known as Red Rock Corner.
Police are reconstructing the crash and expect delays for travelers throughout the early part of the evening.
Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.