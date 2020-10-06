PVC golf championships see local high school teams earn state bids

HERMON, Maine (WABI) - PVC Golf Championship Meet

Class A (Hermon Meadow)

Hampden 338

Bangor 350

Brewer 351

Class B (Hermon Meadow)

Hermon 346

John Bapst 351

MDI 352

Caribou 357*

Old Town 373

Ellsworth 395

Presque Isle 397 *

Foxcroft 402

Washington 421

*Played in Aroostook County on a similar slope course

Class C (Jato Highlands)

Orono 355

Mattanawcook 360

Houlton 384

Dexter 403

GSA 421

Bucksport 465

The top three teams and top 12 golfers not scoring for those teams qualify as individuals for the state meet.

State meets are Friday and Saturday at Natanis in Vassalboro.

