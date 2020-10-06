PVC golf championships see local high school teams earn state bids
PVC meets held at Lincoln, Hermon
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 7:56 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HERMON, Maine (WABI) - PVC Golf Championship Meet
Class A (Hermon Meadow)
Hampden 338
Bangor 350
Brewer 351
Class B (Hermon Meadow)
Hermon 346
John Bapst 351
MDI 352
Caribou 357*
Old Town 373
Ellsworth 395
Presque Isle 397 *
Foxcroft 402
Washington 421
*Played in Aroostook County on a similar slope course
Class C (Jato Highlands)
Orono 355
Mattanawcook 360
Houlton 384
Dexter 403
GSA 421
Bucksport 465
The top three teams and top 12 golfers not scoring for those teams qualify as individuals for the state meet.
State meets are Friday and Saturday at Natanis in Vassalboro.
Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.