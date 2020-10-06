Advertisement

NY man found guilty for 2017 murder of woman in Cherryfield

(WABI)
By Emily Tadlock
Oct. 5, 2020
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - After four hours of deliberation, a jury found a New York man guilty of murder.

After eight days of trial, 40-year-old Carine Reeves has been found guilty of shooting 55-year-old Sally Shaw in the head and leaving her on the side of the road in Cherryfield.

The state has maintained all along that the testimony from Quaneysha Greeley would prove Reeves' guilt.

Greeley was riding in the car that July night and witnessed Reeves killing Shaw. She testified in court the it was Reeves who pulled the trigger.

Greeley is also charged with Shaw’s murder, however that charge will likely be dropped in exchange for her testimony.

She’s already been found guilty for hindering apprehension and drug trafficking. Sentencing for that will likely be in the coming weeks.

The defense tried to cast reasonable doubt saying that it was in fact, Greeley who killed Shaw. The jury thought otherwise.

“We’re very pleased with the verdict today. This has been a long process for Sally Shaw’s family and the community of Washington County and it’s nice to have closure today," said Asst. Attorney General Leane Zainea.

“Obviously we’re very disappointed with the verdict. The jury was out for four hours. We really believe there was an alternate suspect here. Mr. Reeves very much wants to appeal," said Defense Attorney Steve Smith.

There is still a motion that attorney’s have filed regarding Reeves wearing a mask during trial. There’s also the matter of Reeves trying to fire his counsel in the middle of the trial. All of these matters are likely to be addressed at an appeal.

The family of Sally Shaw has been in the video room of the courthouse watching the trial from day one.

They were there for some of the toughest moments as photos of Shaw’s body were submitted into evidence. “That was probably the toughest of it all. Learning stuff that we may not have known. Hearing testimony from Quaneysha,” said Shaw’s Daughter Heather Senechiane.

Sentencing will likely be in a few weeks. The state says they do not have a recommended sentence as of yet.

The family however already has an idea, “Forever if we could," said Senechiane.

