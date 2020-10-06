Advertisement

Maine Student Film Crew to offer monthly workshops

By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 10:36 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -The Maine Film Center and Mid-Maine Technical Center have launched the Maine Student Film Crew.

Kids in grade 7 through 12 will have access to free monthly workshops led by a filmmaker or production professional. They can also create their own work and win prizes.

The partnership aims to bring the core educational offerings of the Maine Student Film and Video Conference to students across the state in a virtual format.The conference had to be cancelled due to the pandemic.

“We didn’t want kids to just come and sit and listen for an hour," said Mike Perreault, Executive Director of the Maine Film Center. "We want them to come, come up with ideas, to try things out in their own home, and their own neighborhood, and them come back and share what they’ve created.”

For more information or to register for the film crew, visit mainestudentfilmorg.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Bangor man facing charges after incident at Big Apple

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Courtney Cortright
It happened on State Street.

News

Bangor International Airport gives insight to August travel numbers

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Courtney Cortright
Tony Caruso says August numbers are down 59% from 2019.

News

12 year old hospitalized after hunting incident

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
A spokesperson for the Maine Warden Service says, the boy was with his father in Deveraux Township in Washington County.

News

Sculptor in Rockland takes aim at President Trump ahead of election

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Connor Clement
Chris Gamage was fed up, and took aim at President Trump through his art work.

Latest News

News

Skeletons dressed to play football on Rt. 1 in Camden

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Connor Clement
If you’re driving down route 1 in Camden you will undoubtedly notice a collection of skeletons dressed as football players.

News

October is National Pedestrian Safety Month

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Allegra Zamore
Augusta Police Chief Jared Mills offers tips to stay safe on the road.

News

Fright at Fort shirts fundraiser help after cancellation

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
The t-shirts are $15 and the sweatshirts are $25.

News

Cardboard recycling available for Bangor residents

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
A Bangor recycling facility is open and accepting cardboard, again.

News

Former WABI employee, NESCom instructor dies unexpectedly

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Rick was a valued colleague and friend at WABI for more than ten years, beginning in 1980.

News

Maine Team Hope Walk for Huntington’s Disease

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Joy Hollowell
Virtual walk for annual Maine Team Hope Walk