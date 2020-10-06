Maine Student Film Crew to offer monthly workshops

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -The Maine Film Center and Mid-Maine Technical Center have launched the Maine Student Film Crew.

Kids in grade 7 through 12 will have access to free monthly workshops led by a filmmaker or production professional. They can also create their own work and win prizes.

The partnership aims to bring the core educational offerings of the Maine Student Film and Video Conference to students across the state in a virtual format.The conference had to be cancelled due to the pandemic.

“We didn’t want kids to just come and sit and listen for an hour," said Mike Perreault, Executive Director of the Maine Film Center. "We want them to come, come up with ideas, to try things out in their own home, and their own neighborhood, and them come back and share what they’ve created.”

For more information or to register for the film crew, visit mainestudentfilmorg.

