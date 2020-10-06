Maine extends FrontLine WarmLine services to school staff

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Educators and staff at Maine schools now have access to a resource dedicated to providing support to frontline workers. The FrontLine WarmLine is a phone service that helps essential workers manage the stress brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

It launched in April and expanded to include school staff this week. The announcement from the Mills Administration coincided with World Teacher’s Day.

The FrontLine WarmLine is staffed by volunteer professions including counselors, social workers -- and now, retired teachers.

A number of former educators stepped up to offer their time for the cause.

“It is... an opportunity to just talk through with somebody who understands the profession and the pressure and to maybe determine, what next? And, how do I best take care of myself?” says Kelli Deveaux, Director of Communications for the Maine Department of Education.

Those who take the calls are not only to simply listen, but also connect the caller with additional resources if necessary.

The number for the Maine FrontLine WarmLine is 221-8196. You can also text 898-211. Someone is available from 8:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. seven days a week.

