Maine community finds new way to celebrate Halloween

KENNEBUNKPORT, Maine (WMTW) - While the COVID-19 outbreak has forced many trick-or-treating events to be canceled, one Maine community has come up with a new way to celebrate Halloween.

Kennebunkport’s Parks and Recreation Department is going to hold a Trail of Treats.

Parents can sign their kids up for a drive-thru style trick-or-treating event.

On Halloween, parents can drive their children to a participating business for candy and other treats.

It’s a variety of themes and variety of businesses throughout the area, all on Gravelly Brook Road for everyone’s enjoyment. Everyone will stay in their cars and drive through to get some treats on Halloween for their kids. The best part of the event is that it’s bringing people together in a pandemic in a safe way," said Carol Cook of Kennebunkport Parks & Recreation.

The trail of treats is free. However, parents must register their children online in order for them to gain entry.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.