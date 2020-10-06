Maine CDC reports 27 new cases of COVID-19

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC is reporting 27 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

With seven cases still needing to be classified, the overall total has risen by 20 to 5,565.

Active cases have fallen by 12 to 584.

4,839 people have recovered from the coronavirus in our state.

There are no new coronavirus-related deaths to report. The death toll remains at 142.

Some encouraging news out of York County, where 11 new recoveries were reported overnight. The total number of cases in York County has decreased by one as well.

Oxford County is reporting six new recoveries and no new cases.

Kennebec County had the largest jump, with five new cases reported.

There are now 29 active cases there.

Androscoggin, Cumberland, Franklin, Knox, Penobscot, Sagadahoc and Somerset Counties are each reporting four new cases or fewer.

