Advertisement

KVCC hosting information COVID-19 webinar series

“Community Conversations about COVID-19.”
Kennebec Valley Chamber of Commerce will host the region's first-ever public webinar series about the virus.
Kennebec Valley Chamber of Commerce will host the region's first-ever public webinar series about the virus.(MGN Image)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Central Maine officials want to open up the lines of communication about COVID-19.

Wednesday the the Kennebec Valley Chamber of Commerce will host the region’s first-ever public webinar series about the virus.

The series of free webinars titled “Community Conversations about COVID-19” are part of a partnership between the chamber, the City of Augusta and MaineGeneral Center for Health in an effort to help keep Mainers healthy.

The public will be able to ask questions.

Wednesday’s will focus on the future of local restaurants.

It’s free on Zoom and starts runs from 10-11.

Here’s the information you need if interested.

Community Conversations about COVID-19: The future of local restaurants

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 7

Time: 10 a.m. -11 a.m.

Location: Zoom

Registration: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZctfu-sqzkuH9eD_RLLx_NgMg1_t0Zkz6PP

The webinar is free and open to the media and the public.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Top military leaders quarantined after official tests positive

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By LOLITA C. BALDOR
Gen. Mark Milley and the chiefs of the Army, Navy and Air Force have tested negative for the virus, but remain under quarantine as a precaution, said the officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss information not yet made public.

Coronavirus

FDA discloses vaccine guidelines blocked by White House

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Food and Drug Administration laid out updated safety standards Tuesday for makers of COVID-19 vaccines after the White House blocked their formal release, the latest political tug-of-war between the Trump administration and the government’s public health scientists.

National Politics

Trump, back at White House, compares COVID to seasonal flu

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER, JILL COLVIN and AAMER MADHANI
In a letter, Trump’s doctor, Navy Cmdr. Sean Conley, said Trump had a “restful” night at the White House and that on Tuesday “he reports no symptoms.”

Coronavirus

White House declines CDC contact tracing offer

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By CNN staff
The White House declined offers from the CDC to help with contact tracing, an official said.

Latest News

Coronavirus

CDC: How contact tracing works

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Contact tracing is used by health departments to prevent the spread of infectious diseases like COVID-19.

National Politics

US trade deficit up to $67.1 billion in August, 14-year high

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The U.S. trade deficit rose in August to the highest level in 14 years.

National

AP source: No new positives put Titans closer to return

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The person tells The Associated Press that Tennessee needs that to continue Wednesday to be able to go back to its facility.

National Politics

White House staff, Secret Service eye virus with fear, anger

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump’s decision to return home from a military hospital despite his continued illness is putting new focus on the people around him who could be further exposed if he doesn’t abide by strict isolation protocols.

National

Trump returns to White House, still infectious

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
President Trump returns to the White House still battling coronavirus.

News

York County Jail inmates not allowed to wear masks in housing units, email says

Updated: 7 hours ago
According to an email, supervisors at the jail were told inmates could not wear masks in the housing unit.