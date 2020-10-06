KVCC hosting information COVID-19 webinar series

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Central Maine officials want to open up the lines of communication about COVID-19.

Wednesday the the Kennebec Valley Chamber of Commerce will host the region’s first-ever public webinar series about the virus.

The series of free webinars titled “Community Conversations about COVID-19” are part of a partnership between the chamber, the City of Augusta and MaineGeneral Center for Health in an effort to help keep Mainers healthy.

The public will be able to ask questions.

Wednesday’s will focus on the future of local restaurants.

It’s free on Zoom and starts runs from 10-11.

Here’s the information you need if interested.

Community Conversations about COVID-19: The future of local restaurants

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 7

Time: 10 a.m. -11 a.m.

Location: Zoom

Registration: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZctfu-sqzkuH9eD_RLLx_NgMg1_t0Zkz6PP

The webinar is free and open to the media and the public.

