KV Crossfit adapts for a second time amid pandemic

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - With cooler temperatures and social distancing guidelines in place, local gyms are adapting to meet the needs of their members.

“I think that coming back inside was a really tough decision and I was constantly having people asking when are we back inside, when are we back inside, and it’s a matter of I need to keep my people safe," said owner of KV Crossfit Ali McLaughlin. "We just recently moved back inside - I woke up one morning and it was 25 degrees out and I said I’m not going to put them through that.”

KV Crossfit in Waterville has adapted for a second time this year in an effort to simply stay open.

Owner Ali McLaughlin has had to cut her class sizes nearly in half to meet state guidelines.

Outdoor classes could hold up to 15 people but inside the limit is eight.

“In order to not have to wear face coverings, my athletes have to keep 14-feet of distance. Every single workout I have them mop the floors and maintain social distancing, we’re not sharing equipment or anything like that.”

She says fitness plays an important role in community and mental health, especially during these times.

“It gives you that one hour a day where you don’t have to worry about work family, anything like that. It’s just you the barbell, the workout, that’s the only thing you have to focus on for just that one hour of your day," said Caleb Ginn, a coach at KV Crossfit."

McLaughlin has taken on several other jobs to help KV Crossfit stay afloat.

“It’s hit us quite aggressively, so right now we are trying to rebuild our community during a time when it typically slows down," said McLaughlin.

She says right now they are taking it week to week and hope their longevity will carry them through to the other side.

