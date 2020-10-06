Former Rockland PD officers accused of beating animals to death while on duty

ROCKLAND, Maine (WABI) - A pair of now former Rockland police officers are accused of beating animals to death while on duty.

27-year-old Addison Cox of Warren and 30-year-old Michael Rolerson of Searsmont are both charged with aggravated animal cruelty and night hunting.

According to the Courier Gazette they pair killed porcupines with their retractable batons multiple times while on duty.

A third officer is accused of filming the beatings on his cell phone and sending it to other officers on Snapchat.

Officials at Rockland PD became aware of the incidents after another officer alerted superiors of the video.

The officers were fired on September 22nd and charged last week.

