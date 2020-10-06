Few Scattered Showers Tonight, More Numerous Showers & Thundershowers Tomorrow

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -A weak disturbance will bring Maine the risk for a few scattered showers tonight, mainly after midnight, with rainfall totals likely .10″ or less. The low temps tonight will range from the upper 40s to mid 50s, which is about 10 degrees above normal.

Tomorrow will feature a mostly cloudy sky as a cold front and rather potent upper level trough move through the Northeast. The combination of the upper trough and cold front will bring showers to Maine Wednesday, with the steadiest showers likely falling during the afternoon and early evening hours as a storm currently moving across southwestern Ontario moves closer to Northern New England. The steadiest showers will likely fall across the northern half of Maine as the storm riding along the cold front crosses far northern parts of the state later in the day and evening. The high temps tomorrow will range from the mid and upper 50s north and mountains to the low to mid 60s elsewhere across the state.

A gusty northwest breeze on the backside of the cold front will usher a dry, but chilly air-mass into New England for both Thursday and Friday. Despite a good deal of sunshine, the temps Thursday will likely range from the upper 40s north to the mid 50s south, with a gusty northwest breeze making it feel even a bit cooler. The temps Friday will run about the same as Thursday, but the wind won’t be quite as gusty. As high pressure slips to our south Saturday the temps will begin to moderate across New England. A cold front dropping south out of Quebec will likely trigger some scattered showers later Saturday, especially across northern parts of Maine. Sunday will be partly to mostly sunny and cool, with a gusty northwest breeze once again making it feel a little cooler than it actually is.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy, a few scattered showers possible, with a south breeze between 5 and 10 mph and low temps in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, occasional showers, with a south to southwest breeze between 8 and 18 mph and high temps in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Thursday: More sun than clouds, blustery and cool, with a northwest breeze between 15 and 30 mph and high temps in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Friday: Mostly sunny and cool, with high temps in the mid 40s to mid 50s from north to south.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with scattered showers possible and high temps in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Sunday: More sun than clouds, with high temps in the upper 40s north and low to mid 50s south.

