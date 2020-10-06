Advertisement

Few Scattered Showers Tonight, More Numerous Showers & Thundershowers Tomorrow

By Chris Ewing
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -A weak disturbance will bring Maine the risk for a few scattered showers tonight, mainly after midnight, with rainfall totals likely .10″ or less. The low temps tonight will range from the upper 40s to mid 50s, which is about 10 degrees above normal.

Tomorrow will feature a mostly cloudy sky as a cold front and rather potent upper level trough move through the Northeast. The combination of the upper trough and cold front will bring showers to Maine Wednesday, with the steadiest showers likely falling during the afternoon and early evening hours as a storm currently moving across southwestern Ontario moves closer to Northern New England. The steadiest showers will likely fall across the northern half of Maine as the storm riding along the cold front crosses far northern parts of the state later in the day and evening. The high temps tomorrow will range from the mid and upper 50s north and mountains to the low to mid 60s elsewhere across the state.

A gusty northwest breeze on the backside of the cold front will usher a dry, but chilly air-mass into New England for both Thursday and Friday. Despite a good deal of sunshine, the temps Thursday will likely range from the upper 40s north to the mid 50s south, with a gusty northwest breeze making it feel even a bit cooler. The temps Friday will run about the same as Thursday, but the wind won’t be quite as gusty. As high pressure slips to our south Saturday the temps will begin to moderate across New England. A cold front dropping south out of Quebec will likely trigger some scattered showers later Saturday, especially across northern parts of Maine. Sunday will be partly to mostly sunny and cool, with a gusty northwest breeze once again making it feel a little cooler than it actually is.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy, a few scattered showers possible, with a south breeze between 5 and 10 mph and low temps in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, occasional showers, with a south to southwest breeze between 8 and 18 mph and high temps in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Thursday: More sun than clouds, blustery and cool, with a northwest breeze between 15 and 30 mph and high temps in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Friday: Mostly sunny and cool, with high temps in the mid 40s to mid 50s from north to south.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with scattered showers possible and high temps in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Sunday: More sun than clouds, with high temps in the upper 40s north and low to mid 50s south.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Few Scattered Showers Tonight, More Numerous Showers & Thundershowers Tomorrow

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Few Scattered Showers Tonight, More Numerous Showers & Thundershowers Tomorrow

Forecast

Variably Cloudy & Breezy this Afternoon

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Chris Ewing
A weak disturbance will bring Maine a variably cloudy sky this afternoon and tonight, with nothing more than a few widely scattered showers expected. High temps this afternoon will run in the low to mid 60s, with lows tonight running in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Forecast

Variably Cloudy & Breezy this Afternoon

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
Variably Cloudy & Breezy this Afternoon

Forecast

Variably Cloudy, Few Isolated Showers Possible Today

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Todd Simcox
We’ll see variably cloudy skies again today along with the chance for a few isolated showers as weak disturbance moves through the state and a weakening cold front approaches from the west.

Latest News

Forecast

Variably Cloudy & Breezy Today

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Chris Ewing
High pressure will bring Maine a variably cloudy sky today. A southerly breeze on the backside off the high will cause the temps to run a few to several degrees above normal today as highs range from the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Forecast

Patchy Fog Late Tonight, Partly Sunny & Breezy Tuesday

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 4:34 PM EDT
|
Patchy Fog Late Tonight, Partly Sunny & Breezy Tuesday

Forecast

Variably Cloudy, Seasonable Temperatures This Afternoon

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 12:23 PM EDT
|
By Todd Simcox
We’ll continue to see variably cloudy skies this afternoon. A weak disturbance moving through the area will give us a chance for a few isolated showers especially over far northern locales otherwise most areas will remain dry.

Forecast

Variably Cloudy, Few Isolated Showers Possible Today

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 7:57 AM EDT
|
By Todd Simcox
A quiet start to the work week today with variably cloudy skies expected. A weak disturbance moving through the area will give us a chance for a few isolated showers. It looks like the best chance for any showers will be over Downeast locales as well as over the far north otherwise most areas will remain dry today.

Forecast

Variably Cloudy Skies Today

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 4:33 AM EDT
|
By Ryan Munn
An area of low pressure will slide well to our south throughout the day today. Skies will be variably cloudy, there is the chance for a few showers as well, but most will remain dry. Highs will top out in the mid 50s to low 60s once again.

Forecast

Mostly Cloudy With Patchy Fog Tonight, Variably Cloudy Skies Tomorrow

Updated: Oct. 4, 2020 at 5:59 PM EDT
|
We’re looking at partly to mostly cloudy skies tonight. Patchy fog will likely develop as well. Lows will fall back to the 40s for much of the state.